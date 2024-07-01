01.07.2024 12:22:00

You Won't Want to Miss This Once-in-a-Generation AI-Powered Opportunity

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to grow into a multi-trillion-dollar market in the coming years. That's leading companies to invest billions of dollars into buying semiconductors and other technology to build AI models. They're housing this equipment in data centers. Because those facilities require an immense amount of power, especially when they run AI applications, there's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the build out of the electricity-generating capacity needed to power AI. One of the potentially biggest beneficiaries of the expected surge in power demand is leading global renewable energy producer Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP). The company could generate lots of income for its investors from its high-yielding and steadily rising dividend. It also has powerful growth potential.Data centers currently consume 1% to 2% of the world's electricity. According to an estimate by Goldman Sachs, that percentage could balloon 160% by 2030 to 3%-4% of global power demand. That's due largely to the fact that AI applications use significantly more power than other programs. For example, an average ChatGPT query needs roughly 10 times more electricity than a standard internet search. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 376,00 -1,25% Ai Holdings Corp
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten stärker in die neue Woche. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen