01.07.2024 12:22:00
You Won't Want to Miss This Once-in-a-Generation AI-Powered Opportunity
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to grow into a multi-trillion-dollar market in the coming years. That's leading companies to invest billions of dollars into buying semiconductors and other technology to build AI models. They're housing this equipment in data centers. Because those facilities require an immense amount of power, especially when they run AI applications, there's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the build out of the electricity-generating capacity needed to power AI. One of the potentially biggest beneficiaries of the expected surge in power demand is leading global renewable energy producer Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP). The company could generate lots of income for its investors from its high-yielding and steadily rising dividend. It also has powerful growth potential.Data centers currently consume 1% to 2% of the world's electricity. According to an estimate by Goldman Sachs, that percentage could balloon 160% by 2030 to 3%-4% of global power demand. That's due largely to the fact that AI applications use significantly more power than other programs. For example, an average ChatGPT query needs roughly 10 times more electricity than a standard internet search.
