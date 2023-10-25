YouCopia® Introduces DoorStash™, DrawerFit™ and ReStickable™ Collections

Effortless organizers that maximize under sink and drawer space

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouCopia®, a leading innovator in the home organization space, is making daily tasks less frustrating and elevating kitchen storage to another level with its latest product collections. Each line features new and novel patent-pending designs that help make consumers' kitchens more functional and sustainable.

DoorStash™ Collection: Use Every Inch of Under Sink Space

"Consumers have embraced the organization trend of transferring consumables from original packaging to other storage containers," says Lauren Greenwood, YouCopia's President. "That's because every inch counts with limited under sink storage. The DoorStash™ Collection increases storage capacity in the space you do have and makes it more efficient."

With an over-the-door design, DoorStash™ organizers hang (and hide) on the inside of cabinet doors — utilizing unused vertical space to elevate bulky, everyday items off cabinet floors and free up essential storage space for something else! Two products available.

DoorStash™ Garbage Bag Dispenser turns the thankless job of replacing the trash into a speedy one. It holds a standard roll of 13-gallon garbage bags that dispense through a wide front opening. The removable lid with top tray offers quick reloading and additional storage for other small items. [Dimensions: 6.7" D x 10.6" W x 10.3" H]

DoorStash™ Dishwasher Pod Holder brings pods in reach and makes running the dishwasher a simple grab-and-go. It holds 50+ dishwasher pods in a large, flip-down bin. The bin's wide opening and removable lid with tray make it easy to refill pods, clean in case of spills, and store other small sink items. [Dimensions: 6.1" D x 11.8" W x 10.1" H]

Both products come in a speckled white color and use a sturdy brushed nickel steel bracket with anti-fingerprint finish; fit standard cabinet doors up to 0.75" thick; feature soft, non-slip padding for added protection/support; are made with high-quality, BPA-free, post-industrial recycled plastic. Available now; SRP $34.99.

DrawerFit™ and ReStickable™ Collections: Bid Adieu to Disorganized Drawers

"Whether in the kitchen, bathroom, or office, deep drawers are one of the toughest organizing challenges in the home," Greenwood said. "They get filled with so many different items that it's near impossible to find what you need. On top of the messy drawer itself is wasted vertical space that doesn't get used properly."

Solving for underutilized space, DrawerFit™ Sliding Organizers sit on the drawer's frame to create an extra level of storage and glide side-to-side for access to what's below. Additionally, ReStickable™ Drawer Dividers get a grip on disheveled drawers while providing an adjustable, reusable, and sustainable alternative to traditional dividers that rely on single-use adhesives or weak springs. Each collection has two available items.

DrawerFit™ Sliding Bin and DrawerFit™ Sliding Tray create a second tier of storage that elevates items into convenient reach. The Bin is perfect for storing grilling tools, mitts, and kitchen towels to free up space below. The Tray includes two adjustable dividers for customizable storage that keeps smaller items in clear view. [Bin Dimensions: 15.0"-24.0" D x 7.1" W x 2.7" H; Tray Dimensions: 15.0"-24.0" D x 7.1" W x 2.0" H]

Both products come in a speckled white color; expand up to 24"; feature locking teeth that hold at the desired length; require a minimum interior drawer length of 14"; and are made of high-quality, BPA-free, post-industrial recycled plastic. Available now; SRP $19.99.

ReStickable™ Drawer Dividers introduce nano-suction brackets that are reusable again and again…without installation or sticky residues. With these upgraded brackets, the Dividers have a slim footprint for maximized storage space and slide off the bracket for easy cleaning or repositioning. Two sized sets are available to tackle both Deep (4", 2-pack) and Shallow 2.5", 3-pack) drawers. [Deep Dimensions: 12.5-24.0" D x 0.8" W x 4.2" H each; Shallow Dimensions: 12.5"-24.0" D x 0.8" W x 2.6" H each]. Both Drawer Divider sets come in a speckled white color; expand up to 24"; require a minimum interior drawer length of 12"; and are made of high-quality, BPA-free, post-industrial recycled plastic. Available now; SRP $19.99.

For More Information:

Cynthia Greenwood

847-404-8404

Cynthia@YouCopia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youcopia-introduces-doorstash-drawerfit-and-restickable-collections-301966353.html

SOURCE YouCopia