Youdao Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, today announced that the Company had filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.youdao.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Youdao, Inc., No. 399 Wangshang Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou 310051, People's Republic of China.

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

