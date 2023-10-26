|
26.10.2023 10:30:00
Youdao to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 16
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 16, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 16, 2023). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States (toll free):
+1-888-346-8982
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Mainland China (toll free):
400-120-1203
Hong Kong (toll free):
800-905-945
Hong Kong:
+852-3018-4992
Conference ID:
9098188
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 23, 2023:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
9098188
About Youdao, Inc.
Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-to-report-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-november-16-301968288.html
SOURCE Youdao, Inc.
