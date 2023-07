You'll Be Shocked at How Cheap This Robotaxi Will Be

Uber (NYSE: UBER) is the ride-sharing leader, but it's getting competition from a growing autonomous fleet run by Cruise. The company even said costs will soon fall below $1 per mile, which will undercut Uber and may make it financially feasible for some not to own a car. In this video, Travis Hoium digs into the latest news. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 25, 2023. The video was published on July 26, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel