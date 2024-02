You'll Be Shocked at How Much Money Shopify Earns From This Business Segment You May Not Know About

If you're anything like me, you know Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) as a company that markets this amazing platform for creating turnkey e-commerce websites.But I recently discovered that while Shopify certainly operates that kind of platform, its main revenue stream doesn't come from the monthly subscriptions clients sign up for at all. In fact, less than 30% of its revenue comes from what it calls the subscription solutions segment.More than 70% of its revenue comes from a different segment, and it leads to a completely different understanding of Shopify's business and opportunities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel