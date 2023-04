You'll Be Shocked by Who Is Making More EVs Than Rivian

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been ramping up production quickly, but not fast enough for most investors. And a big competitor is now going to make more than three times as many electric vehicles (EVs) as Rivian in 2023, which could be trouble. Travis Hoium digs into the trends in this video. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 5, 2023. The video was published on April 8, 2023.Continue reading