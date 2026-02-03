Guess Aktie
WKN: 902204 / ISIN: US4016171054
|
03.02.2026 22:30:00
You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the 21st Century
When asked about stocks with the top returns this century, most people probably first think about technology companies. And it's true that shares of Apple returned 28,200% while putting iPhones in over a billion people's hands, while Amazon returned 6,200% from its leadership in e-commerce and its head start on the cloud computing revolution through Amazon Web Services.Shares of Alphabet trade up 13,400% since its 2005 IPO, thanks largely to Google's spot as the dominant search engine, while shares of Nvidia returned 136,300% as the company formed the backbone of the $15.7 trillion artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.But surprisingly, the biggest winner since Jan. 1, 2000, isn't in the tech sector. It's a beverage company, and not a famous name like Coca-Cola or PepsiCo. Here's the story behind its rise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Guess? Inc.
|16,81
|-0,30%