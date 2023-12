You'll Never Guess What the Average Social Security Benefit Will Be in 2024

Social Security is one of the most important income sources for many retirees because it's guaranteed to last for life and can't run out -- unlike savings. But both current and future retirees need to have a realistic idea of what their retirement benefits will actually do for them. That's why it's so important to know what the average Social Security benefit will be in 2024, as the amount may surprise you. Here's what it is. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel