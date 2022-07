You'll Never Guess Which Northrop Grumman Business Is Still Growing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) are up a solid 6% since the defense giant reported its first-quarter earnings two months ago. That's pretty impressive performance, when you consider that the S&P 500 index of large companies is down 11% over the same time period.With Q2 earnings peeking over the horizon (less than one month away), now might be a good time to take a look back and consider: Exactly how did Northrop Grumman beat earnings last quarter? And what are the chances the company will repeat the feat in Q2?Northrop Grumman reported $6.10 per share in earnings last quarter, $0.14 more than Wall Street was expecting. And yet, surprisingly, the company actually missed on sales, which declined 2% year over year.