19.04.2023 18:15:00
You'll Never Guess Who Is Beating Tesla in Autonomous Driving
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been touting its autonomous driving technology for nearly a decade, but it still doesn't have fully autonomous vehicles on the road. General Motors (NYSE: GM) subsidiary Cruise does, and that's why it's a better bet in autonomous driving. Travis Hoium details why in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 17, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.Continue reading
