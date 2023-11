You'll Never Guess Who's Beating OpenAI in Generative Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI burst onto the scene about a year ago with the launch of ChatGPT, introducing the world to the power of generative AI. It's since been seen as the leader in artificial intelligence, garnering a $10 billion investment from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).But with the explosion of generative AI applications, dozens of companies have thrown their hat into the ring with their own AI models to compete with OpenAI. While OpenAI's GPT-4 is seen as the standard bearer, and it recently released an update on that model, one company is making quick progress in the space, even exceeding GPT-4's performance in some applications. And it might not be long before that company fully takes over as the pacesetter in generative AI.Most importantly, the company beating OpenAI is already using generative AI in practical applications that can boost its revenue and profits. And you can buy its stock today at a reasonable price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel