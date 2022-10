You'll Probably Regret Not Buying This Top Dividend Stock at These Levels

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets can be incredibly brutal for investors. Stocks seem to be on an unending downward spiral with no bottom in sight. That can make it paralyzing to take the plunge on new investments, since prices could continue plummeting. However, shares of high-quality companies sometimes fall so far that you have to hold your nose and take the plunge, since it seems highly likely they'll eventually recover. That appears to be the case for leading industrial real estate giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Shares were recently more than 40% below their 52-week high. That pushed the stock price to around $100 a share, driving the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield up over 3%. Given the company's financial strength and embedded growth prospects, it looks like such an incredible value right now that investors will probably regret not buying shares at the current levels. Continue reading