Young Living Introduces Dr. Je Tae Woo as Head of APAC Science

Dr. Woo Brings Wealth of Experience to Young Living's APAC Science Team

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced Dr. Je Tae Woo, Ph.D., has joined Young Living in Okinawa, Japan as head of the company's science division in the APAC region. Dr. Woo will partner with Dr. Michael Buch, chief science officer at Young Living, to oversee product science and new product strategy for APAC.

In his new role, Dr. Woo will focus on expanding Young Living's relationships in the region, building science and agricultural expertise, executing exclusive research, improving local sourcing, and obtaining patents and grants. One of Dr. Woo's first projects will be to create and launch the new Young Living Okinawa Blue Zone line of products featuring a series of Okinawa grown ingredients backed by strong science-based evidence for their efficacy. Blue Zone regions like Okinawa are known for the health and longevity of their residents, according to American National Geographic Fellow and New York Times-bestselling author, Dan Buettner.

"Dr. Woo is bringing unmatched experience and knowledge and will be a major asset to our Young Living family in the APAC region," said Dr. Buch. "Okinawa specifically has such a rich biological history and there are so many untapped opportunities there. We are excited to see where Dr. Woo's regional and biological expertise will take us."

Dr. Woo is a trusted expert in natural resources especially in native herbal plants unique to Okinawa. He holds more than 20 patents, has published more than 200 original research papers, and as president and part owner of Okinawa Research Center, he has secured $450,000 in grant money per year for the center. Dr. Woo holds a Ph.D. in agriculture from the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and a Ph.D. in medicine from Tokyo Medical University. He is also a professor at Chubu University in Kasugai, Japan.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136615/Young_Living_Essential_Oils_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils