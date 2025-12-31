People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
31.12.2025 13:25:00
Young people in the UK: can you afford to put money into a pension scheme?
We’d like to hear from people in the UK, under the age of 30, about whether they’re managing to put money into a pension scheme – or cannot afford toWith 150,000 people in the UK now having student loan debts of more than £100,000, tenants spending 36.3% of their income on rent and the cost-of-living crisis still having an impact – young workers are having to make sacrifices from cutting holidays or not paying into a pension scheme.If you’re under 30, we’d like to hear about your pension scheme arrangements. If you don’t pay into a pension scheme, we want to know why. How much do tax and student loan repayments affect your ability to pay into a pension? How about rent and the cost of living? How do you view retirement? Do you have any concerns? Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
