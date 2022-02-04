|
04.02.2022 06:52:59
Young scores 21 to power Oregon past Colorado 66-51
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jacob Young tossed in 21 points and Oregon beat Colorado on the road for the first time, 66-51, on Thursday night.Young knocked down 8 of 17 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference), who came in 0-10 all-time on the Buffaloes’ home floor. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored nine with nine rebounds.Colorado (13-9, 5-7) led 34-29 after a layup by Nique Clifford with 2:24 remaining in the first half, but Young scored all seven points in a 7-1 run by Oregon and his 3-pointer with a second left sent the Ducks to intermission with a 36-35 lead.Oregon’s De’vion Harmon sank a 3-pointer to open the second-half scoring and it was all Ducks from there. Guerrier and Richardson had back-to-back buckets as Oregon pulled away from a 40-all tie, outscoring Colorado 26-11 over the final 17:14.Keeshawn Barthelemy topped the Buffaloes with 16 points. Jabari Walker finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for his Pac-12 leading 10th double-double of the season. Evan Battey scored 10. Colorado has lost five of its last six games.Oregon has won 8 of 9 with its last loss coming to Colorado 82-78 on Jan. 25 in Eugene, Oregon. Prior to this season the home team had won 13 straight in a series the Buffs lead 14-11.Oregon travels to play Utah on Saturday. Colorado will host Oregon State on Saturday.___For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25這篇文章 Young scores 21 to power Oregon past Colorado 66-51 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!