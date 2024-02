Younger Americans Expect to Rely Less on Social Security. Here's Why That's a Good Thing.

These days, a good number of older Americans get most of their income from Social Security. Some retirees even look to those benefits as their only income source.But new TIAA data reveals that younger workers have a different attitude toward Social Security. And frankly, it's a breath of fresh air.TIAA reports that 65% of Americans aged 22 to 34 anticipate relying mostly on retirement savings accounts to cover their senior living expenses. Only 47% of people in that age range expect income from Social Security.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel