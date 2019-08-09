Younique Launches Augmented Reality Tool to Transform the Beauty Buying Experience

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Younique, the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model, is excited to launch the Younique Beauty Guide: the brand's first try-on tool that bridges the gap between an online and on-site shopping experience. This one-of-a-kind tool utilizes state-of-the-art facial analysis to allow the user to virtually try on cosmetic products before they purchase.

This technology will transform the way Younique Presenters and consumers interact with the brand's premium cosmetics, allowing the consumer to try before they buy and answer the age-old question, "Will this look good on me?" It will also serve as a diagnostic tool for each Younique Presenter in recommending the right products and product shades for their loyal customer base, thereby increasing overall consumer satisfaction.

"Since the very beginning, Younique has always been a brand at the forefront of technology," said Younique Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Melanie Huscroft. "We are so excited to revolutionize the industry again with the Younique Beauty Guide—our new augmented reality tool—that is globally seamless and leverages innovation to further our mission that transcends borders, cultures, languages, and ultimately affects the mainstream perception of both inner and outer beauty. We believe every woman is unique, and with our new tool we can now help our Younique Presenters and consumers discover what makes them feel the most beautiful."

The Younique Beauty Guide allows the user the freedom to virtually try on shades from seven different cosmetic categories including Foundation, Blusher, Mascara, Brow Liner, Eyeliner, Eyeshadow, and Lip, and can be accessed online through both a mobile and desktop experience. This web-based app will be pre-loaded with Younique's up and coming product launches, allowing Younique Presenters and consumers the opportunity to discover their favorite products and shades prior to their launch. This includes the upcoming MOODSTRUCK Pressed Shadow collection launching September 1, 2019.

The Younique Beauty Guide will launch exclusively on August 9, 2019, and will be available online to Younique's worldwide sales network of Younique Presenters and consumers in over 13 countries at www.youniqueproducts.com.

ABOUT YOUNIQUE

Real beauty reigns supreme at Younique. Since its inception in 2012, Younique has developed new products and updated existing offerings, taking inspiration from the latest fashion trends and industry innovations—but always with its Younique Presenters and their customers in mind. Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. Find us on social media at Facebook.com/youniqueproducts and on Instagram @younique_corporate.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/younique-launches-augmented-reality-tool-to-transform-the-beauty-buying-experience-300898503.html

SOURCE Younique