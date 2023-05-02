|
02.05.2023 12:46:00
Your 2023 Social Security COLA Could Be 3% or Less
At the start of 2023, seniors on Social Security had a very big change to celebrate -- the largest cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, to come down the pike in decades. Benefits rose 8.7% to kick off 2023, and that increase has no doubt helped many seniors gain some much-needed buying power after struggling immensely with inflation in 2023.But 2024's Social Security COLA is shaping up to be a lot smaller than 2023's -- and that's something seniors need to gear up for.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
