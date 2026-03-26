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WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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26.03.2026 12:45:00
Your 2026 Social Security COLA Is Outpacing Inflation So Far -- Here's Why That Might Change
One of the most important pieces of Social Security is the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The COLA is designed to ensure retirees' monthly payments keep pace with inflation. That said, many retirees feel the last few years of COLAs haven't been sufficient.After a 3.2% increase in 2024 and a 2.5% increase in 2026, retirees received a 2.8% bump to their benefits in January. At the time of the announcement, over half of retirees said that wasn't enough to keep up with rising costs. So far in 2026, however, that 2.8% raise in benefits has outpaced the most commonly used measure of inflation.Unfortunately, that trend might not last much longer. Here's why -- and what it means for retirees.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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