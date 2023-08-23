|
23.08.2023 10:45:00
Your Apple Watch Face Could Soon Change Color Like A Chameleon: What Cupertino's New Design Patent Reveals
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is known for its inclination towards innovation while restricting user and third-party customizations. This seems to be gradually changing in the future, at least for the Apple Watch, if the latest patent filing is to be believed.What Happened: Apple has filed a patent for its wearable that aims to let your Apple Watch’s face adapt to the color of external objects like clothing, watch bands, and perhaps even your car. Apple Insider first spotted the patent.See Also: Grab The Top-Spec 16-inch MacBook Pro With M1 Max At A $1,100 DiscountAs described in a patent named “Electronic Devices With Color Sampling Sensors,” Apple has proposed a mechanism where the Watch’s face ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
