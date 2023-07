Your Next Social Security COLA Could Be Bigger Than Predicted -- but Don't Get Too Excited

One of the most important times of the year for Social Security recipients is underway. We're nearly through the first month of the third quarter. Why is this period so important? The Social Security Administration (SSA) compares inflation numbers in the third quarter against figures from the same quarter in the prior year to calculate the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).There could be some good news for retirees. Your next Social Security COLA might be bigger than expected. But don't get too excited.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel