Your Portfolio Could Be Missing This Stock With Monster Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broader market has been stumbling for most of 2022, though it didn't officially find the sleeping bear's den until June. Now we find ourselves in September -- historically the worst-performing month of the year for the market, and already taking a toll on some stocks.That means one thing for savvy long-term investors: opportunity. One of the companies providing opportunity is Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology. The medical-device maker has seen its stock price drop 3% in the first week of September, and much more over the past year. And it's the technology aspect of what the company does that could be partly to blame for the stock's recent fall -- and could get investors to return.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading