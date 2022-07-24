|
Your Portfolio vs. a Bear Market: How to Come Out on Top
Investing in stocks is not for the faint of heart. Unlike other asset classes like real estate where investors rarely experience extreme volatility, the stock market has a tendency to test the emotional fortitude of its participants.And 2022 is just the latest episode in the saga.With the S&P 500 declining as much as 23% year to date and its tech-heavy cousin, the Nasdaq Composite, down even worse, there are investors who will likely leave the market for good in the coming weeks (if they haven't already). In fact, a recent survey by Allianz Life found that 43% of investors are too nervous to buy stocks at current levels.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
