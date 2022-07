Your Social Security Benefit Will Be Bigger if You Claim It at 70, But Here Are Reasons You Shouldn't Wait

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Waiting until the age of 70 to claim retirement benefits will give you the largest possible monthly payment from the Social Security Administration. But delaying can be a big sacrifice. That's because you first become eligible to get your benefits at age 62, so waiting until 70 would mean giving up a whopping eight years of income you could have been bringing in.So, should you delay? In many cases, the answer is no -- it's simply not worth putting off the start of your payments just to get bigger checks later on. Here 's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading