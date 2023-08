Your Student Loan Payments Could Resume in Less Than 2 Months. Here's How to Prepare.

The pandemic dealt a financial blow to Americans across the board. And student loan borrowers were no exception. As such, lawmakers allowed borrowers to pause their federal loan payments to avoid piling onto other financial hardships.But the days of paused student loan payments are coming to an end. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled against President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan, millions of federal loan borrowers will soon have to start making payments again.And while the exact start date of those payments might vary from person to person, generally, early October is when they'll resume. This means that your first student loan payment in years may be due in less than two months from now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel