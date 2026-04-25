Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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25.04.2026 08:00:37
Your UK pension is no longer safe from inheritance tax: what should you do?
Many people are taking action now, from taking family on holiday to paying off grandchildren’s student loans or giving tax-free giftsMany of us are still getting our heads around the price increases and tax tweaks that took effect this month, but you might want to give some thought to next April.Some big changes to pensions, savings and investments are coming down the track, and there are things you can do now and in the coming months to get ready for them. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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