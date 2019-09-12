12.09.2019 21:20:00

You're Invited to Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo September 20-22

-Experience insightful talks by some of Hollywood's biggest names-

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - You're invited to experience Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo. It's happening right here this September 20-22 at the Enercare Centre directly following TIFF. It's the ultimate chance to meet Hollywood celebrities, directors, producers, attend in-depth and unique discussions and so much more all in one place! You can even pitch your movie or TV show ideas to Hollywood producers. 

The Movie Expo September 20 - 22, 2019 at the Enercare Centre, Toronto. (CNW Group/The Movie Expo)

The movie expo will also be hosting blockbuster talks by famous Hollywood industry insiders such as:

  • Andreas Carlsson, Music Producer, a multi-Grammy award-winning music producer best known for producing music for the Backstreet Boys, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Westlife, NSYNC, Bon Jovi, Clay Aitken, Hilary Duff etc. 
  • Klaus Badelt, Director/Composer, best known for Pirates of the Caribbean, Curse of the Black Pearl, The Time Machine, Gladiator
  • Penny Finkelman- Cox, Producer, best known for Terms of Endearment, Shrek, The Prince of Egypt
  • Brent Baum, Producer, best known for Wedding Planner, Charming, Finding Noah
  • Luis F Carrasco, VFX Art Director & Concept Designer, The Revenant, Ready Player One, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Kevin Conran, Production Designer, best known for Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Monsters vs. Aliens, Bee Movie

DAY 1: Pre-Production: Bringing Ideas to Life
September 20, 2019. 4:30pm to 8:30pm with 1-hour sessions.

  • CASTING & AUDITIONING PANEL
  • WRITING PANEL
  • STORYBOARD & PREVIZ PANEL
  • MUSIC DESIGN & MUSICAL SCORE PANEL
  • ACTOR COACHING
  • VOICES IN ANIMATION PANEL

DAY 2: Production on Set: Storytelling Through the Lens
September 21, 2019. 11:00am to 9:00pm with 1-hour sessions.

  • GETTING INTO YOUR ROLE: THE MAKING OF A SUPERHERO BODY
  • PRODUCERS FILM FUNDING PANEL: INDEPENDENT FILM START TO FINISH
  • PRODUCING – TELEVISION
  • DISTRIBUTION & ACQUISITIONS
  • PRODUCING ANIMATION PANEL
  • 2ND UNIT DIRECTION
  • ANIMATION PANEL
  • VFX - CONCEPT DESIGN
  • LEGAL - PRODUCTION LEGAL, BUSINESS AFFAIRS
  • TECH & MOTION PICTURE MARKETING
  • LIGHTS, ACTION, REAL TALK!

DAY 3: Post-Production Magic: Bringing It All Together
September 22, 2019. 11:00am to 3:00pm with 1-hour sessions.

  • DISTRIBUTION & ACQUISITIONS PANEL
  • DISTRIBUTION IN FOREIGN MARKET
  • SOUND DESIGN & FOLLIES
  • ACTION FOR FILM
  • FILM SALES
  • WOMEN IN FILM

DOWNLOAD A PDF SCHEDULE OF ALL PANEL DISCUSSIONS WITH SPEAKERS HERE: https://www.movie-expo.com/speakers

The Movie Expo is the largest of its kind, and it promises to provide Canadians with industry insider opportunities in this movie lovers three-day exhibition. Bringing Hollywood and International opportunities to Canada; filmmakers, actors, producers, and writers will have a chance to get scouted and pitch their ideas while experiencing movie-making magic, performances, workshop, technology, seminars, celebrity meet and greet, and exclusive networking opportunities.  www.movie-expo.com

*MEDIA PASSES ARE NOW AVAILABLE NOW
*ENJOY OUR COMPLIMENTARY MEDIA LOUNGE
*PRIVATE ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

SOURCE The Movie Expo

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Plus -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Die heimische Börse legte am Donnerstag zu. Nach der EZB-Sitzung zeigte sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester. Der US-Leitindex zieht an. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentierten sich uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB