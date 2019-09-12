|
You're Invited to Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo September 20-22
-Experience insightful talks by some of Hollywood's biggest names-
TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - You're invited to experience Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo. It's happening right here this September 20-22 at the Enercare Centre directly following TIFF. It's the ultimate chance to meet Hollywood celebrities, directors, producers, attend in-depth and unique discussions and so much more all in one place! You can even pitch your movie or TV show ideas to Hollywood producers.
The movie expo will also be hosting blockbuster talks by famous Hollywood industry insiders such as:
- Andreas Carlsson, Music Producer, a multi-Grammy award-winning music producer best known for producing music for the Backstreet Boys, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Westlife, NSYNC, Bon Jovi, Clay Aitken, Hilary Duff etc.
- Klaus Badelt, Director/Composer, best known for Pirates of the Caribbean, Curse of the Black Pearl, The Time Machine, Gladiator
- Penny Finkelman- Cox, Producer, best known for Terms of Endearment, Shrek, The Prince of Egypt
- Brent Baum, Producer, best known for Wedding Planner, Charming, Finding Noah
- Luis F Carrasco, VFX Art Director & Concept Designer, The Revenant, Ready Player One, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Kevin Conran, Production Designer, best known for Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Monsters vs. Aliens, Bee Movie
DAY 1: Pre-Production: Bringing Ideas to Life
September 20, 2019. 4:30pm to 8:30pm with 1-hour sessions.
- CASTING & AUDITIONING PANEL
- WRITING PANEL
- STORYBOARD & PREVIZ PANEL
- MUSIC DESIGN & MUSICAL SCORE PANEL
- ACTOR COACHING
- VOICES IN ANIMATION PANEL
DAY 2: Production on Set: Storytelling Through the Lens
September 21, 2019. 11:00am to 9:00pm with 1-hour sessions.
- GETTING INTO YOUR ROLE: THE MAKING OF A SUPERHERO BODY
- PRODUCERS FILM FUNDING PANEL: INDEPENDENT FILM START TO FINISH
- PRODUCING – TELEVISION
- DISTRIBUTION & ACQUISITIONS
- PRODUCING ANIMATION PANEL
- 2ND UNIT DIRECTION
- ANIMATION PANEL
- VFX - CONCEPT DESIGN
- LEGAL - PRODUCTION LEGAL, BUSINESS AFFAIRS
- TECH & MOTION PICTURE MARKETING
- LIGHTS, ACTION, REAL TALK!
DAY 3: Post-Production Magic: Bringing It All Together
September 22, 2019. 11:00am to 3:00pm with 1-hour sessions.
- DISTRIBUTION & ACQUISITIONS PANEL
- DISTRIBUTION IN FOREIGN MARKET
- SOUND DESIGN & FOLLIES
- ACTION FOR FILM
- FILM SALES
- WOMEN IN FILM
DOWNLOAD A PDF SCHEDULE OF ALL PANEL DISCUSSIONS WITH SPEAKERS HERE: https://www.movie-expo.com/speakers
The Movie Expo is the largest of its kind, and it promises to provide Canadians with industry insider opportunities in this movie lovers three-day exhibition. Bringing Hollywood and International opportunities to Canada; filmmakers, actors, producers, and writers will have a chance to get scouted and pitch their ideas while experiencing movie-making magic, performances, workshop, technology, seminars, celebrity meet and greet, and exclusive networking opportunities. www.movie-expo.com
*MEDIA PASSES ARE NOW AVAILABLE NOW
*ENJOY OUR COMPLIMENTARY MEDIA LOUNGE
*PRIVATE ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
