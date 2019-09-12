You're Invited to Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo September 20-22

-Experience insightful talks by some of Hollywood's biggest names-

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - You're invited to experience Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo. It's happening right here this September 20-22 at the Enercare Centre directly following TIFF. It's the ultimate chance to meet Hollywood celebrities, directors, producers, attend in-depth and unique discussions and so much more all in one place! You can even pitch your movie or TV show ideas to Hollywood producers.

The movie expo will also be hosting blockbuster talks by famous Hollywood industry insiders such as:

DAY 1: Pre-Production: Bringing Ideas to Life

September 20, 2019. 4:30pm to 8:30pm with 1-hour sessions.



CASTING & AUDITIONING PANEL

WRITING PANEL

STORYBOARD & PREVIZ PANEL

MUSIC DESIGN & MUSICAL SCORE PANEL

ACTOR COACHING

VOICES IN ANIMATION PANEL

DAY 2: Production on Set: Storytelling Through the Lens

September 21, 2019. 11:00am to 9:00pm with 1-hour sessions.



GETTING INTO YOUR ROLE: THE MAKING OF A SUPERHERO BODY

PRODUCERS FILM FUNDING PANEL: INDEPENDENT FILM START TO FINISH

PRODUCING – TELEVISION

DISTRIBUTION & ACQUISITIONS

PRODUCING ANIMATION PANEL

2ND UNIT DIRECTION

ANIMATION PANEL

VFX - CONCEPT DESIGN

LEGAL - PRODUCTION LEGAL, BUSINESS AFFAIRS

TECH & MOTION PICTURE MARKETING

LIGHTS, ACTION, REAL TALK!

DAY 3: Post-Production Magic: Bringing It All Together

September 22, 2019. 11:00am to 3:00pm with 1-hour sessions.



DISTRIBUTION & ACQUISITIONS PANEL

DISTRIBUTION IN FOREIGN MARKET

SOUND DESIGN & FOLLIES

ACTION FOR FILM

FILM SALES

WOMEN IN FILM

DOWNLOAD A PDF SCHEDULE OF ALL PANEL DISCUSSIONS WITH SPEAKERS HERE: https://www.movie-expo.com/speakers

The Movie Expo is the largest of its kind, and it promises to provide Canadians with industry insider opportunities in this movie lovers three-day exhibition. Bringing Hollywood and International opportunities to Canada; filmmakers, actors, producers, and writers will have a chance to get scouted and pitch their ideas while experiencing movie-making magic, performances, workshop, technology, seminars, celebrity meet and greet, and exclusive networking opportunities. www.movie-expo.com



