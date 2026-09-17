'You’re Liable For Your Own Actions': Palantir CEO Alex Karp Opens a Third Front In The AI Safety Fight

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp just added a third front to the fight over artificial intelligence (AI) safety on Thursday, arguing that the companies developing the technology -- the Anthropics and OpenAI's of the world -- should face civil and criminal penalties if AI causes the damage their CEOs are warning of.

Speaking with CNBC, Karp said that he agreed that "reasonable guidelines" for the industry should be enforced, but that "you can't do it" and that "the first line of defense" instead should be to hold companies and their leaders responsible for their own actions.

Karp was weighing in on an ongoing and high-profile debate within the industry. After Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei penned an essay warning that AI capabilities were improving too quickly for researchers to understand and control them and that action must be taken to ensure the public's safety, he was joined by several AI leaders with calls for a slowdown and increased oversight.

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