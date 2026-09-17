Safety Income and Growth Aktie

Safety Income and Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.09.2026 23:33:01

'You’re Liable For Your Own Actions': Palantir CEO Alex Karp Opens a Third Front In The AI Safety Fight

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp just added a third front to the fight over artificial intelligence (AI) safety on Thursday, arguing that the companies developing the technology -- the Anthropics and OpenAI's of the world -- should face civil and criminal penalties if AI causes the damage their CEOs are warning of.

Speaking with CNBC, Karp said that he agreed that "reasonable guidelines" for the industry should be enforced, but that "you can't do it" and that "the first line of defense" instead should be to hold companies and their leaders responsible for their own actions.

Karp was weighing in on an ongoing and high-profile debate within the industry. After Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei penned an essay warning that AI capabilities were improving too quickly for researchers to understand and control them and that action must be taken to ensure the public's safety, he was joined by several AI leaders with calls for a slowdown and increased oversight.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Safety Income and Growth Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Safety Income and Growth Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Palantir 152,72 -0,77% Palantir

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:13 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Großer Verfallstag: ATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen