Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
15.01.2026 15:24:00
"You're Never Going to Run Out of Laundry Detergent Again": Inside Walmart's AI Vision
Mega-retailer Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has been exploring AI technology for several years. Generative AI has already found its way into e-commerce, with chatbots like Amazon's Rufus integrated into the shopping experience. However, Daniel Danker, Walmart's executive vice president of AI acceleration, views 2026 as a pivotal moment.At the ICR Conference earlier this week, Danker laid out where Walmart is heading with its AI strategy. "This is the year where tinkering becomes transformation. This is the year where we've built a level of mastery around that, and we'll start building things that deeply address customer problems." Danker said.While it will take time for Walmart's AI initiatives to bear fruit, the retailer is emerging as an AI leader within the retail industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
