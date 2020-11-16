Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2020' concluded successfully

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2020' has been concluded successfully from 6 to 8 November at Y Studio and Y Platform. The three-day festival has attracted more than 1,000 participants to join and over ten thousand books have been exchanged over the festival. With the theme of 'Revive the Joy of Reading' this year, participants were able to adopt 'place one, pick one' approach again in Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2020' to share the joy of reading by exchanging books with others!

Four sessions of handicraft workshops have been conducted in Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2020', including 'Notebook DIY Workshop' and 'Hand-bound Mini Book DIY Workshop'. Participants were able to learn how to make a unique hand-made book in the workshops. 'This is my first time to make a hand-made book, I had fun during the production process! Thanks for organising handicraft workshops in "Book Crossing Festival 2020" so that I can have the opportunity to produce a unique book of my own!' said Ms Chan, a participant of handicraft workshop.

'Book Crossing Festival' is an annual event organised by Youth Square, which aims to provide a platform for enhancing cultural exchange and fostering reading habits among youth. In view of the latest situation of the pandemic, Youth Square has introduced two 'Book Sterilisers' at Y Studio which can disinfect six books in 30 seconds. Besides, the festival has required all participants to make advance reservation online and observe social distancing measures, in order to provide a safe environment for reading. 'Book Crossing Festival' would not only promote environmental protection, but also allow books to get new life. Through organising the festival every year, we hope it can help promote green reading and stimulate the reading interest of youth.

In the session of 'Celebrity Books', participants who attended 'Book Crossing Festival 2020' had chances to get a celebrity book by answering simple questions.

Participants learnt the skills to make a unique hand-made book in handicraft workshops, they all had fun!

Participants in handicraft workshops were satisfied with their finished products.

Youth Square has introduced two 'Book Sterilisers' at Y Studio which can disinfect six books in 30 seconds. Besides, the festival has required all participants to make advance reservation online and observe social distancing measures, in order to provide a safe environment for reading.

'"Book Crossing Festival 2020" has created a relaxing atmosphere with comfortable ambience, where can encourage youth and children to read. It helps them to turn reading into habits through imperceptible influence.' said Ms Li Luo-xia, a writer and senior editor who visited the 'Book Crossing Festival 2020' with her family.

Only a limited number of participants were able to join the three-day 'Book Crossing Festival 2020' due to social distancing measures under the pandemic. To allow more public to join the book crossing activities at Youth Square, 'Book Crossing Reading Zone' will be set up at Y Platform from 21 to 29 November with selected novels to spread out the joy of reading with more people!

'Book Crossing Festival' is an annual event organised by Youth Square. Marking the 10th year of the festival since 2011, it aims to provide a reading platform for enhancing cultural exchange and fostering reading habits among youth. During the festival, participants can exchange books by adopting 'place one, pick one' approach, and public who do not have books for sharing are also welcome to enjoy reading in the festival. Workshops are also available in the festival and all are welcome to join.

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include "Music & Dance", "Arts & Culture" and "Community Engagement". Approaching the 10-year mark, Youth Square has been holding over 11,000 youth events and served for more than 5 million participants. In addition, Y Loft has been providing accommodations for local and overseas youths from more than 80 countries or regions, who participated in various exchange programmes in Hong Kong. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

