YouTrip Launches Marketplace for Creatives to Support 100+ Local Creators Affected by COVID-19 with #CraftWithLove Campaign

YouTrip shines the spotlight on Singaporean creatives with a marketplace to showcase the talents of our local creative scene

The #CraftWithLove marketplace is dedicated to the discovery of creatives, and to show support through social media or purchase of their merchandise

With the lack of travelling, this initiative aims to encourage Singaporeans to experience the world through arts & creatives, and to give back to the local creative community which YouTrip has collaborated with through community initiatives in the past.

More than 100 creators have signed up on the platform within the first day of launch

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouTrip , Singapore's leading multi-currency mobile wallet has launched #CraftWithLove . An initiative which aims to raise awareness and garner support for the many in the creative community who have lost their gigs and job opportunities through cancellations due to COVID-19.

As a homegrown startup, YouTrip has gained support from its community of users since its inception in August 2018. Much of this support had been championed by creatives of various disciplines, travel content creators, music producers, illustrators to craft artists, sharing their inspirations from around the world with YouTrip. During a crucial time as such, YouTrip recognises the importance of raising awareness to support these creatives, ensuring their craft can survive through the crisis.

Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder and CEO of YouTrip, said: "Many local creatives are our best advocates, showing ardent support of YouTrip through their content. Now more than ever, they are at the top of our minds and #CraftWithLove is our way of going the extra mile to support them during this crisis."



Lending a Voice to Local Creatives

At its core, #CraftWithLove is a dedicated platform set up for Singapore creatives to showcase their creations. Doubling up as a creative marketplace, the public is able to browse and purchase an item or a service directly from the creatives. Payment will be made directly to the featured creatives, serving as a source of income for them during these times.

Within the first day of launch, YouTrip has amassed over 100 sign-ups from local creatives to be part of #CraftWithLove. YouTrip will continue to take in submissions from creatives with various crafts and talents to be featured.

Some of the featured creatives include:

Andre Frois Andre is one half of local rap duo Yung Parents, which makes comical rap about Singaporean current affairs and culture. As a writer and journalist, Andre's writing assignments have also postponed indefinitely. Dedicating to creatives in need, Yung Parents recently released a song titled "Where Do You Get Your Gig?". Nicholas Ong Nicholas is a contemporary artist who specialises in the use of mixed mediums in his art installations. Circuit Breaker has restricted his practice but at the same time helped him to discover new mediums. CR Tan CR is a professional food stylist and photographer. With many F&B businesses holding back on campaigns, he's had to reinvent his craft by producing tutorial content on Instagram and producing tableware for sale online.

"Through our strengths in marketing and the support of our very own YouTrip community, it's definitely a heartening and proud moment for us to rally Singaporeans to support our local creatives when they need it the most," Caecilia added.

The public can support #CraftWithLove by:

Browsing the listing of local creatives on the #CraftWithLove marketplace

Following the creatives on their social media platforms

Sharing about #CraftWithLove with your friends and family

Purchasing their craft directly from them as a gift for a loved one

#CraftWithLove ( go.you.co/craftwithlove ) will introduce more aspects and initiatives dedicated to supporting our creatives in the coming months.

