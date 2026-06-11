WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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11.06.2026 07:32:49
YouTube and FIFA Expand World Cup Partnership With Inaugural Creator Cup Match
The first-ever Creator Cup will put YouTube creators, athletes and celebrities on the pitch for a special exhibition match in New York ahead of the World Cup final.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Cnet
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