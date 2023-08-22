|
22.08.2023 14:53:00
YouTube and Universal Music Group Teamed Up to Manage the Music Industry's AI Challenge Together -- Here's What Investors Should Know
Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaking up many industries these days. The music business is no exception -- AI tools can already write melodies and song lyrics. They are also bringing back the singing voices of long-deceased artists such as Frank Sinatra and John Lennon in new songs.Facing the AI challenge head-on, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary YouTube has partnered up with music publishing giant Universal Music Group (OTC: UMGN.F). Together, the companies have set up policies for publishing AI-generated music on YouTube's music streaming platform.Here's what investors need to know about this partnership.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
