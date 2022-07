YouTube Is Making a Major Push into E-Commerce -- and It's Partnering with Shopify to Do It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Online retail sales in the U.S. will grow 9% to more than $1 trillion this year. And by 2026, over 20% of all retail purchases will be made via e-commerce channels, up from 15% today.YouTube knows this -- and it's taking steps to capture a bigger slice of this massive and still rapidly growing pie. To do so, the online video sharing giant and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary is working with e-commerce leader Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) to bolster its online shopping capabilities. Every day, millions of people discover and evaluate things to buy on their favorite social media channels. Content creators are increasingly influencing their decisions. They serve as curators of fashion and friendly assistants who try on and display items to help viewers make better shopping decisions. They've also become valued confidants, with 89% of viewers saying that creators give recommendations they can trust, according to a study conducted by Google. Continue reading