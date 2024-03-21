|
21.03.2024 18:26:00
You’ve heard stories of poverty in Britain. Now here’s the irrefutable evidence of a society failing its poorest | Tom Clark
Ministers boast of lifting families from ‘absolute poverty’ but figures show even that’s getting worse. The safety net has been shreddedIf you work in a shop, you’ll have noticed an extraordinary wave of thefts that retailers link to a growing black market in food. If you work in a hospital, you might have clocked a surge in diagnoses of malnutrition and other dietary deficiencies among patients. If you’ve walked around any large British city with your eyes open of late, you’ll have noticed a proliferation of street tents.The crisis of penury gripping the UK has long been abjectly evident everywhere – except in the official poverty data. The chancellor and the prime minister have lost no chance to boast that Conservative-led governments have since 2010 “lifted” two million people, including hundreds of thousands of children, “out of absolute poverty”. The experts explain that this particular count will always go down just so long as poor people are thrown a few crumbs from a growing economy – and that those crumbs have been very small of late.Tom Clark is a contributing editor at Prospect and a former Guardian leader writer Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clark Inc Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Clark Inc Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,70
|1,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.