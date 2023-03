You’ve probably seen the viral video of the Deliveroo driver collapsing. This is the reality for couriers like us | Catherine Meechan

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

This incident sums up Britain: some can order gourmet food in minutes, while others lie in the cold waiting for an ambulanceCatherine Meechan is a food delivery courier based in ManchesterYou may have seen the pictures and videos already. Last week, a Deliveroo rider collapsed in front of a building in London where he was making a food delivery. The concierge initially denied him access to the lobby, so the driver was left in the cold, on the pavement, drifting in and out of consciousness waiting for an ambulance to arrive.During this time, the customer came downstairs to complain that a food item was missing and wanted to complain to him. Eventually, the rider was allowed into the lobby, but the whole thing was was caught on camera by James Farrar, the general secretary of the App Drivers & Couriers Union. Continue reading...