You've Seen This Netflix Crash Before

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) crashed hard on Friday, following a solid earnings report with weak next-quarter guidance. We've seen this film a few times before, and it always had a happy ending. The latest remake should look very familiar in hindsight, and Netflix strikes me as a fantastic buy at these lower prices.Image source: Getty Images.Netflix stock fell as much as 25.2% on Friday, even though the company crushed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings rose 12% year over year to $1.33 per diluted share, while revenues increased by 16% to $7.71 billion. Your average analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.82 per share on sales in the vicinity of $7.72 billion.Continue reading