YouVeda Expands to Amazon.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand, YouVeda puts Ayurvedic wisdom at the forefront of its innovative supplemental health products. Instead of focusing on individual supplements, YouVeda creates a model for holistic wellness with supplement combinations designed to work in tandem with one another.

Recently, YouVeda has made its supplement line available through retail giant, Amazon.com. Launching its products on Amazon is a major step forward for YouVeda, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience. For many customers, YouVeda may be their first experience learning about Ayurvedic traditions.

Ayurvedic principles teach that the well-being of the entire body is interconnected, keeping the body in a healthy balance. These principles go beyond simply taking a daily vitamin or keeping up with exercise routines; there are Ayurvedic traditions around the preparation of food and eating in sync with your body's natural rhythm. Because all bodies are different, there is no one size fits all supplement plan for everyone, so YouVeda has made it simple with its supplement kits containing synergistic ingredient combinations.

One of YouVeda's most popular supplement kits has been its My Healthy Immunity kit, which provides immune support during the changing seasons and a change in environment. In addition to herbal blend packs, each supplement kit comes with an invitation to YouVeda's mobile app, which allows users to access information, tools, and support to help them on their journey towards better health.

YouVeda stands out in the health and wellness industry not only because of its commitment to helping customers every step of the way, but because the brand applies its values of holistic wellness to every aspect of its business model. YouVeda's founding principles of integrity, support, quality, and wellness also translate to its own company. YouVeda is family-owned and operated, and takes impeccable care when sourcing its ingredients.

The signature ingredients used in Youveda's My Healthy Immunity kit include herbs like Amla, Tinospora, Holy Basil, and Andrographis, contained in vegetarian capsules. The immune support kit is designed to lend a helping hand to customers who need extra support and are looking for natural, holistic wellness.

YouVeda's Amazon launch marks the start of the beginning of its e-commerce expansion, and the brand looks forward to increasing its online availability throughout the coming year. Currently, YouVeda has supplement kits and roll-on oils available through its company website, and now through Amazon.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youveda-expands-to-amazoncom-301135395.html

SOURCE YouVeda