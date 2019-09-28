YouVisit partners with Higher Ed CRMs and Student Search Sites to Reinvent Recruitment

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the recent ruling of the Department of Justice on NACAC's code of ethics, admission professionals must reevaluate their strategies and transform how they recruit prospective and transfer students. To support the higher ed community, YouVisit has forged strategic partnerships that will empower institutions to achieve their enrollment goals in this new era.

These partnerships are focused in two key areas:



Technology integrations

Student search sites

TECHNOLOGY

The adoption and implementation of technology solutions play a critical role in the evolution of recruitment. These powerful solutions become even more powerful, increasing efficiency and effectiveness, when they are integrated. To deliver the highest impact possible for our institution partners, YouVisit has entered technical partnerships with leading CRM providers.

YouVisit is a proud member of the Slate Preferred Partner Program, a network of organizations that share a commitment to support transformational effects on the world of higher

Education.

We're also extremely excited to have joined Ellucian's partner network, which is built to support colleges and universities with complementary software and services that ensure institutions can achieve their mission.

Integrations with both providers have been prioritized in our product development plan and will be available in early 2020.

STUDENT SEARCH

In a digital first era, prospective students are doing the vast majority of their research online. This is why YouVisit has partnered with Common App, Scoir, Petersons, StudyinUSA, CollegeXpress, Campus Explorer, and Schoolink.com. These are powerful platforms that allow students to search and explore thousands of institutions.

To increase the effectiveness of a student's exploration, YouVisit's virtual tours are available directly within an institution's profile page. This is positively impacting the student's experience and providing additional value to institutions looking to engage with them at all stages of the journey.

REINVENTING RECRUITMENT

For 10 years YouVisit has supported 600+ higher ed institutions evolve and transform the way they recruit. As the landscape continues to change, YouVisit too evolved to continue providing this amazing community with the best possible solutions for their recruitment needs. We look forward to seeing the results these strategic partnerships bring to higher ed over the next 10 years.

We invite you to join the movement, as YouVisit and other leaders in higher education partner to deliver success through reinventing recruitment.

About YouVisit:

At YouVisit, our mission is to create a world where content & data intersect to deliver the most engaging and meaningful online interactions. Since 2009 YouVisit has partnered with 600+ higher ed institutions delivering the ultimate virtual tour, and has since reinvented recruitment with Interactive Web Content. These solutions deliver unparalleled levels of engagement, while capturing audience data to power actionable insights, enabling our partner's recruitment success.

