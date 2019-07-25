YPF Advances LNG Exports with the Cooperation of Excelerate

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YPF announced today that a preliminary agreement was reached with Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate) for the charter of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, which will export LNG produced from the TANGO FLNG unit, located in Bahía Blanca, to the global natural gas market.

Both parties will be executing the final agreement in the coming days, with the objective of starting operations the first week of September.

"We continue progressing in our ambition to add value to Argentine natural gas and to export surpluses during those months of low local consumption, to fully extract the potential as producer and exporter of Argentine natural gas," said Marcos Browne, Executive Vice President of Gas and Energy of YPF.

Gabriela Aguilar, General Manager of Excelerate in Argentina, added, "It is a milestone for us to partner with YPF in this activity by contributing all of our industry know-how in the transportation of Argentine natural gas to the world."

The natural gas, produced mainly from Vaca Muerta, will be processed by the TANGO FLNG unit at the "Mega" port in Bahía Blanca, and from there, it will be transported by the LNG carrier EXCALIBUR, which has a storage capacity of 138,000 m3. The loading of YPF's product to the LNG carrier will be carried out through an operation that will last approximately 45 days.

The ship provided by Excelerate has proven experience in the main international LNG terminals, and as part of this agreement, will be in the service to YPF until May 2020. It will be one of two ships that YPF will utilize to transport Argentine LNG to the global market.

YPF commissioned its first cargo in May, achieving a historic milestone, becoming the first Argentine company to export LNG in its history.

About YPF

YPF is the main energy company in Argentina and leader in the production of non-conventional resources. It is an integrated energy company that generates a varied offer: natural gas, electricity, fuels, petrochemical inputs, lubricants and agricultural products, among others. It has more than 1,500 service stations that allow it to supply all points of the country. For more information, please visit www.ypf.com.

About Excelerate Energy L.P.

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is owned by George B. Kaiser and is part of his energy group that also includes Kaiser Francis Oil Co, an E&P company with production in the U.S. and Canada along with significant midstream assets, and Cactus Drilling Co, the largest private drilling company in the US. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Salem, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com

