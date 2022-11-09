YPrime Launches eConsent Solution

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YPrime, LLC., a global leader in cloud-based eClinical solutions, launched their electronic informed consent (eConsent) platform today, which enables study teams to present increasingly complex study information to patients in highly navigable, digestible components that improve comprehension and boost engagement.

"eConsent is a powerful tool that, when used effectively, can enhance the patient's understanding of what they are consenting to because of the way information can be presented to them," says Shawn Blackburn, CEO, YPrime. "It is also an opportunity for us to set the stage for how flexible, personalized, and seamless the entire clinical trial experience CAN be if we design and implement tools with users in mind."

YPrime's flexible eConsent solution and patient-centered approach enables study teams to present information according to the patient's preferred method, media, and pace. Patients will access the eConsent form through the YPrime App and can begin the process at the clinician's office or scan a QR code sent in an invitation. They may access the app on one device—mobile phone, tablet/laptop, desktop—and continue on another, completing the eConsent process at their own pace and in the environment that is most comfortable for them. As they are reading through the study description they can enter, review, and save questions for the clinician which can be followed up via messaging, telephone call, or in person.

YPrime's flexible approach means our eConsent platform can be used as a standalone service, or sponsors and sites who use other YPrime technology solutions will discover this eConsent platform fits seamlessly into their existing workflow and system. Single sign-on convenience means sponsors and sites will not have to log into multiple systems to access other platforms that are integrated into the YPrime App environment, currently eConsent and eCOA. Sponsors, sites, and study teams receive real-time, permissions-based data so they can monitor patient and study progress.

About YPrime

YPrime has more than 10 years of experience designing cloud-based technology solutions to meet today's complex challenges while innovating for tomorrow's clinical trials. YPrime's eConsent, eCOA, and interactive response technology (IRT) platforms streamline clinical trial data collection and management, and our seasoned team works to ensure an optimal experience for sponsors, sites, and patients. Our consulting services help clients simplify downstream processes, while moving faster and more efficiently to their next development milestone.

