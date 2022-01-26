Yuan Yuan's Journey to Chinese Mainland Episode III - A Responsible Country

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by China.org.cn on Responsibility:

Hi, I'm Yuan Yuan. Today's journey to the Chinese mainland, let's start with the exploration of manned spaceflight in China.

Since the implementation of China's manned space project, 10 astronauts have entered space, not only to achieve space walks but also to give space lectures, which has attracted the world's attention.

The continued success of manned space projects highlights the rise of China's comprehensive national power and the increasing influence of China in the international community.

In early 2020, an outbreak of the Covid-19 virus occurred. Facing the rampant virus, Chinese government did not back down and mobilized its national efforts to implement a life-saving effort of unprecedented scale. The Huoshenshan hospital, Leishenshan hospital, and the module hospital are all racing against the virus at Chinese speed.

Babies, centenarians, foreign students in China and foreigners coming to China, China will not give up on any life as long as there is hope of saving it. Since lunar New Year's Eve of 2020, 346 national medical teams and more than forty thousand medical workers nationwide were dispatched to Hubei province to fight pandemic together.

Initial process was made in curbing the spread of the virus over one month. China won the battle in defending Wuhan and Hubei against Covid-19 in three months, which was a major step forward in the nationwide virus control effort. Since then, Chinese mainland returned to normal work in an orderly manner. China become the only major economy registering positive growth in 2020.

The pandemic has no boundary, there is love and kindness in the world. Facing the global pandemic, Chinese mainland provided assistance to international community as it can. Donated materials, sent medical expert teams and provided vaccines. China fights against pandemic as a responsible country.

China will take up its responsibilities to answer the expectations of international community. China does what it says! Chinese mainland is capable of providing a better life for Taiwan compatriots. Young people from Taiwan are welcome to visit and explore beautiful views in Chinese mainland!

Yuan Yuan's Journey to Chinese Mainland Episode III - A Responsible Country

