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Yue Yuen Industrial Aktie

Yue Yuen Industrial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 213795 / ISIN: BMG988031446

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13.05.2026 13:11:32

Yue Yuen Industrial Q1 Profit Drops On Weak Volume, Despite Price Growth

(RTTNews) - Footwear manufacturer Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (YUEIF, 0551.HK) reported Wednesday lower profit in its first quarter, hurt by weak revenues.

In the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the company dropped to $35.18 million from last year's $75.76 million.

Profit before taxation was $64.72 million, compared to $110.78 million a year ago.

Revenue decreased 2.2 percent to $1.985 billion from last year's $2.030 billion.

The volume of shoes shipped during the period decreased 8.1 percent to 56.9 million pairs, while the average selling price increased 2.4 percent to $20.52 per pair as compared to last year.

In Hong Kong, the shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at HK$14.880, up 0.20 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd. 1,58 -2,47% Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd.

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