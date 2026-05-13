Yue Yuen Industrial Aktie
WKN: 213795 / ISIN: BMG988031446
|
13.05.2026 13:11:32
Yue Yuen Industrial Q1 Profit Drops On Weak Volume, Despite Price Growth
(RTTNews) - Footwear manufacturer Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (YUEIF, 0551.HK) reported Wednesday lower profit in its first quarter, hurt by weak revenues.
In the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the company dropped to $35.18 million from last year's $75.76 million.
Profit before taxation was $64.72 million, compared to $110.78 million a year ago.
Revenue decreased 2.2 percent to $1.985 billion from last year's $2.030 billion.
The volume of shoes shipped during the period decreased 8.1 percent to 56.9 million pairs, while the average selling price increased 2.4 percent to $20.52 per pair as compared to last year.
In Hong Kong, the shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at HK$14.880, up 0.20 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd.
|1,58
|-2,47%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fällt zurück -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch an der Nulllinie, die anfänglichen Gewinne sind dahin. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Mittwoch nach oben.