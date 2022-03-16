Yuengling and DraftKings Team Up Again to Launch Custom College Basketball Contest Series

America's Oldest Brewery Will Introduce Latest DraftKings Collaboration by Offering $100K in Prizes During the March Tournament

POTTSVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced the return of its fan-favorite contest series with DraftKings Inc., a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The partnership marks another year of bringing sports- and beer-lovers together through contests and memorable prizes that will run until the end of the year.

March hoops kicks off the collaboration with DraftKings naming Yuengling the exclusive sponsor of the "Yuengling Bracket Battle" which runs from March 13 to April 4. Eligible fans will have the opportunity to make free picks at the start of the tournament and compete for $60,000 in cash prizing. Fans can also take part in the college basketball action up to eight times throughout the series with an exclusive, free-to-enter "Yuengling Bracket Pick'em" contest series for a shot to win up to $40,000 in prizes.

"As America's Oldest Brewery, we are always looking for ways we can provide fun beer drinking experiences that speak to our fans' greatest passions," said Wendy Yuengling, 6th generation family member and Chief Administrative Officer. "When we saw how much consumers and retailers enjoyed our basketball collaboration last year, we did not want to miss the opportunity to work with DraftKings again, in association with our flagship Lager brand, and make unforgettable sports moments together."

As part of the collaboration, Yuengling will roll out a unique, co-branded look with DraftKings-branded point-of-sale items across Yuengling's 23-state footprint. Fans are encouraged to look out for the limited-time branding on beer displays of Yuengling's iconic Traditional Lager packs, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner and Black & Tan, encouraging customers to play the Yuengling DraftKings contests for free.

Watch for Yuengling Lager draft features during the tournament and beer specials during the games. Consumers can also find special, co-branded Yuengling and DraftKings aluminum cups at their favorite bars and restaurants and can scan the Snapchat code along the side of the cup to unlock a fun Yuengling-branded basketball lens and to enter the Yuengling Bracket Battle.

For more information about Yuengling and to stay up to date on the latest news, follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.Yuengling.com.





About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Contact:

Paul Capelli

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

pcapelli@yuengling.com

(508) 728-1271

Alicia Bozzone

Tierney Agency

ABozzone@tierneyagency.com

(203) 414-9433

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuengling-and-draftkings-team-up-again-to-launch-custom-college-basketball-contest-series-301504046.html

SOURCE D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.