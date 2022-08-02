Yuengling Reveals World's Largest QR Code To Honor Our Nation's Heroes

America's Oldest Brewery® partners with local farming community to craft 1,721,344 square foot crop QR code in support of Stars and Stripes program

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D.G Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, unveiled the world's largest QR code grown from crops, a one-of-a-kind version of its iconic Stars and Stripes QR code currently appearing on special cans of Yuengling Lager.

In recognition of the farming community, which plays an integral role in the beer industry, Yuengling recently partnered with a family business in Farmland, Indiana, Chalfant Family Farms, to grow the world's largest QR code from real, live crops. Carefully planted in May 2022 to form the code's unique design, the crops have now grown to form the world's largest QR code—measuring roughly a ¼ mile long by a ¼ mile wide—or about the length of 20 football fields.

The very same QR code is now also featured on Yuengling's limited-edition camouflage Team RWB cans. When scanned, fans unlock the opportunity to immerse themselves in a digital Stars & Stripes experience where they can donate to Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), the brewery's longtime veterans charitable partner; watch Stars & Stripes Brand Ambassador Lee Brice's "More Beer" music video; enter to win tickets to see Brice on tour this summer and shop in the brewery's virtual gift shop. Click here to discover the full capability of the QR code.

"This is a QR code like no other," said Sheryl Yuengling, 6th generation family member. "As we enter the back half of the summer, we wanted to offer up a unique and fun reminder to support Team RWB and have some fun with Lee Brice. Today's unveiling further highlights the brewery's year-round campaign dedicated to supporting our nation's heroes."

Yuengling, America's Oldest Brewery®, has donated over $800,000 to charities focused on supporting active-duty servicemen, veterans and their families since 2016 through the Yuengling Stars and Stripes program and will continue to honor America's veterans throughout the summer with the sale of its limited-edition Team RWB cans. These special cans are currently available across the brewery's 23-state footprint in 12pk/12oz and 24pk/12oz cans and single-serve 24oz cans until the end of the summer and will be available for purchase at fans' favorite stores, restaurants, and bars.

For more information on how you can donate to Team Red, White & Blue, and to stay up to date about all the latest Yuengling Stars & Stripes summer activations, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.yuengling.com/usa/.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB offers veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. Team RWB believes that a strong focus on mental and physical health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their full potential. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

