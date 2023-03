YugabyteDB Managed adds managed command line interface

Yugabyte on Monday said that it was adding a new managed command interface along with other features to the managed version of its open source distributed SQL database, dubbed YugabyteDB Managed.The new Managed Command Line Interface (CLI), according to the company, allows developers to benefit from the advantages of automation while writing code without needing to learn new skills.“Developers of all levels can easily create and manage clusters from their terminal or Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and make use of the most advanced set of tools available for optimizing database performance and driving the business forward,” Karthik Ranganathan, CTO and co-founder, Yugabyte, said in a statement.To read this article in full, please click here