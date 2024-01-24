|
24.01.2024 22:00:00
Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces 11% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.67 Per Share
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.605 to $0.67 per share of common stock and be distributed March 8, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2024.
Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 57,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2023, the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking. In addition, in 2023 YUM! Brands was included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America; Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity; TIME Magazine’s list of Best Companies for Future Leaders; and Newsweek’s lists recognizing America’s Most Responsible Companies, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, America’s Greenest Companies and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YUM! Brands Inc.
|119,35
|0,63%
