Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Authorization of up to $2.0 Billion in Share Repurchases

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization which authorizes repurchases of up to $2 billion in shares of common stock through June 30, 2024. The new authorization will take effect upon the exhaustion of the current authorization approved in May 2021, of which $236 million remained available as of September 12, 2022.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 53,000 restaurants in 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. YUM! Brands was named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked on Newsweek’s list of 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies. In 2022, Yum! Brands was named to 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

Category: Financial

