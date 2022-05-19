Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed June 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2022.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 54,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut – global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2021, YUM! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005631/en/